ATB Capital Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.61 and a 1-year high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.