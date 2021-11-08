Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 15.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 7,512,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,475,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

