Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATASY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

