Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201,635.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $201,635.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

