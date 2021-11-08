Atmos Energy (ATO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

