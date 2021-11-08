AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 511,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,162,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 billion, a PE ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

