AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AutoNation worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of AN opened at $123.65 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

