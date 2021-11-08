Avalanche Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $90.31 or 0.00133824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $19.89 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.92 or 0.00462224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00064095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

