Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.