Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 110,590.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $226.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $145.35 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

