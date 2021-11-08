AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

AVEVF stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

