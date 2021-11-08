AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 23.81 on Monday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 20.39 and a one year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

