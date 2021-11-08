AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,489. AXA has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

