Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.