AXPR (AXPR) Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, AXPR has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $253,157.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

