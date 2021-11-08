AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

