Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $31.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Azul by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 18,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

