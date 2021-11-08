B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NNN opened at $46.81 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.