B. Riley Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Everi has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everi by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

