Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krones currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.88. Krones has a twelve month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a twelve month high of €92.25 ($108.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

