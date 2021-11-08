Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,632 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 205.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 261,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 128.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TripAdvisor by 517.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,277 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 64,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

