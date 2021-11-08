Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 63,129 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

iStar stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

