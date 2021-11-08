Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 404,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.77.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

