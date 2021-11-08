Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. 347,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,617,348. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $389.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

