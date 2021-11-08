Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $84,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $175.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.