Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $94,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

