Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Ameren worth $97,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

