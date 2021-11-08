Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $85,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.