Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $75.28.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.