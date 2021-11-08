Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 16,779 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,047,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of TALS opened at $16.20 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

