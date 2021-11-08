Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

