Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

