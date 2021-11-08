Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $209,000 in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

