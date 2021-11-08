Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $250,000 Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

