Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 330,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

