Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

