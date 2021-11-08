Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.15

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 2209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

