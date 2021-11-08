Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

