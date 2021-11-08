Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $212.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $186.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.