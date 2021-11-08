Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

