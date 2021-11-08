Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.