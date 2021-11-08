Barclays Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.