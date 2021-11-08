Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RAIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

