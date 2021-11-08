Barrington Research Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $118.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.
ICFI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
