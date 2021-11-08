Barrington Research Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $118.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ICFI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

