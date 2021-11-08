BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. 80,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.