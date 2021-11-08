BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. 80,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.