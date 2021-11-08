BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

BCE opened at C$63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.23. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

