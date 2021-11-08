Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,367.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,428.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $497.57 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

