Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

