Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 20,126 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.