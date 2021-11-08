Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

